Mubaje demands greater muslim representation in gov’t

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has called for stronger Muslim representation in government.

He said the current Cabinet structure does not reflect the community’s contribution to national development and support for the ruling NRM government.

His remarks follow President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s proposed 2026–2031 Cabinet lineup, which Mubaje said falls short of expectations among a community he described as a long-standing supporter of the ruling government.

He said his review of the ministerial list showed limited Muslim representation despite the community’s political support and role in national development.

Mubaje made the comments during Eid prayers, where he also congratulated Museveni on his re-election and commended Uganda’s Muslim community for maintaining unity and calm during the election period.

Speaking on behalf of the community, he said the appointments do not match their numerical strength or historical presence in national politics, adding that “a small slice is not enough” and invoking Oliver Twist, he said Muslims need more slots.

Muslims account for about 14 percent of Uganda’s population, forming the largest religious minority in a country where Christians make up about 82 percent.

However, for decades, the community has consistently raised concerns about systemic under-representation not only in political appointments but also across the wider public service, civil service, education sector, security organs, and other spheres.

This grievance dates back to colonial-era policies, when Christian missionary schools largely excluded or disadvantaged Muslim children, creating a lasting education gap that affected access to formal employment.

In the newly nominated Cabinet, several Muslim figures feature, including Aisia Ssekindi, Lukia Nakadama, Haruna Kasolo, Minsa Kabanda, Amina Mukalazi, Siraji Musa Ali, and Huda Abason Oleru. Among them is Lukia Nakadama, who serves as Third Deputy Prime Minister.

Despite these appointments, Mubaje said the overall number remains inadequate, urging the leadership to widen inclusion as the new government takes shape.

He also called on Muslim leaders appointed to the Cabinet to promote unity within the community and avoid divisions as they execute their roles in government.

The Mufti also extended congratulations to all elected leaders and offered prayers for President Museveni, the First Family, Parliament, the judiciary, and Ugandans ahead of the new term.

His statement adds immediate pressure on the incoming administration over questions of religious balance and representation at a moment when Cabinet composition is under national scrutiny.