Police, KCCA open probe in Owino Market night demolition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force (UPF), alongside the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has launched joint investigations into the demolition of Kampala’s oldest market, also known as St Balikudembe Market or Owino Market.

Unidentified persons raided the Market on the weekend, demolishing a big section of the market at the boundary of Nakivubo Channel along Sebaana Road, destroying traders’ goods left in lockups and shops in the night.

The demolition was halted by KCCA Executive Director, Sharifah Bazireke, who was alerted to the ongoing destruction. She arrived at the scene with police from CPS and arrested some suspects involved in the demolition.

Daniel Nuwabine, KCCA spokesperson has said the demolition was unlawful and reckless, as no order was issued. He said that investigations are ongoing by KCCA in collaboration with police to apprehend those responsible.

“Our teams, led by the Executive Director, received the information and reached the scene, but the demolition had started about 45 minutes earlier, and significant damage was inevitable,” Nuwabine said. “It was halted, and we also arrested the truck drivers found at the scene.”

Nuwabine emphasized that Owino Market is slated for KCCA development, aiming to support low-income vendors. “That market is in our plan as the president promised each Division should have two standard markets for low-income earners, so Owino is one of the markets we’ll develop, which is why we must protect the land,” Nuwabine emphasized.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed joint investigations with KCCA are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the demolition. She said some arrests have been made, though details weren’t disclosed. The demolished area is under heavy police security. Vendors claim their merchandise was stolen during the demolition.

Some market vendors accuse a certain businessman Hamis Kiggundu of orchestrating the demolition to claim the land.

The businessman hasn’t issued a statement on the allegations, despite vendors and critics, including Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago, pointing to his involvement.

The businessman has been involved in disputes with city vendors, including the recent developments that preceded evictions of street vendors who were operating along Nakivubo channel, where construction of several arcades started. The ongoing channel constructions are highly suspected by many vendors to be the main reason for expanding into the demolished part of Owino market.

