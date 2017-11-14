POLICE: From Kasingye to Kayima

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Senior Superintendent of Police Emilian Kayima has been appointed Police spokesperson, replacing AIGP Asan Kasingye.

Kasingye, a long serving Director of Interpol and International relations in Uganda Police was doubling as the chief political commissar. He will now concentrate on one job.

This change is contained in a radio message sent from Police chief General Kale Kayihura. Kayima has been deputy spokesperson and spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police.

The statement indicated the change was made “to enable the chief political commissar concentrate on improving the ideological quality of police officers.”

Asan Kasingye was named substantive police spokesperson in March, replacing Andrew Felix Kaweesi who had just been gunned down.

Kasingye has been at the forefront of defending a police image that is being questioned by many. Several police officers have recently been arrested by the army’s investigation wing over various accusations.

Kaweesi was Uganda’s second most prominent policeman. He was shot and killed in his car along with two other officers as he left his home outside the capital Kampala.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Kaweesi served as the force’s spokesman and was one of the country’s most high-profile officers.

