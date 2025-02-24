POLICE: It was not a car accident; Nigerian player Lawal fell from third floor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have clarified that Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal, who plies his trade with Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club, died after falling from a building, and not in a traffic accident as earlier reported.

The 29-year-old Lawal, who played a pivotal part for SC Vipers, joined the club in 2022 from Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali.

He previously played in the Nigerian Premier League with Kano Pillars FC, Wikki Tourists FC and FC Nasarawa.

POLICE STATEMENT IN FULL

Kajjansi Police Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian national Abubakar Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who allegedly fell from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

According to Naima, she left Lawal in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game center within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 AM, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses