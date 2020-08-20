Police issues criminal summons against Hoima Woman MP for assault

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have issued criminal summons against Hoima Woman Member of Parliament, Harriet Mugenyi Businge for assault.

Businge is wanted in connection to the assault of her rival, Beatrice Wembabazi which left her in coma.

The two are contesting for the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket for Hoima Woman parliamentary seat.

Wembabazi was allegedly attacked by Businge’s team at Kiryatete village in Kigorobya sub county on Tuesday evening while returning from Runga landing site where she had gone to consult voters.

Preliminary information shows that it all started after Businge’s driver, Henry Gama blocked the road.

He reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted Wembabazi and her driver, Julius Birungi in Businge’s presence.

Wembabazi, who is still in coma sustained severe injuries on the head, chest and stomach while his driver sustained injuries on the ears and head.

The two were rushed to EDPA medical clinic in Hoima city in critical condition.

However, Wembabazi’s condition deteriorated on Wednesday afternoon prompting EDPA medical clinic to refer her to Mulago National Referral hospital for specialized medication attention.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says they have since issued criminal summons for Businge to come and explain what happened.

He also says they may be forced to detain the legislator should her driver fail to show up.

“If he (Gama) doesn’t turn up, we shall be forced to arrest the legislator to produce him. We shall not allow this violence that people are using. We don’t have to have untouchable MPs. They should convince their voters and just compete as opposed to using violence,” Hakiza said.

According to Hakiza, the legislator is required to appear without fail at Hoima central police station on Friday. Efforts to get a comment from Businge were futile as our repeated calls to her known mobile number went unanswered.

******

URN