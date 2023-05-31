Police investigate shooting of City Lawyer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Metropolitan Police South (KMP South) and Kajjansi Police Division are actively investigating a murder by shooting that occurred at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo in Wakiso District on May 30, 2023.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Ronnie Mukisa, a lawyer working at IBC Advocates at Namanda Plaza, Kampala, and a resident of Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District. In a statement, Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, says that preliminary investigations show that Mukisa would often return home late.

“However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 11:30 pm. After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy registration number UBJ 006K, Mr. Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion,” he said.

He explains that statements from eyewitnesses show that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head. “The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown,” Owoyesigyire said.

He says that Kajansi Police Station dispatched a team to the scene, followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation. “Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges,” he said.

Police retrieved Mukisa’s body and transported it to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination. He says that Kajansi Police Station is currently conducting inquiries to gather further information and establish the motive behind the heinous crime.

“The investigators are interviewing witnesses, analyzing evidence, and exploring all possible leads. They are determined to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” he said.

*****

URN