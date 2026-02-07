Police impound Kampala taxi linked to violent highway robberies

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Crime Intelligence (DCI) has impounded a taxi that has repeatedly been linked to a series of highway robberies. The vehicle, registration number UBL 572K, was seized during a coordinated security operation in Masaka District.

Maj Gen Chris Damulira, the head of the directorate, confirmed that the taxi was intercepted in Masaka and later escorted to Kampala, where it is now being held at Nateete Police Station to facilitate further investigations. He commended police officers in Masaka for working closely with the Greater Masaka Taxi Association to track and impound the vehicle.

The police action followed multiple complaints from victims, some of whom recorded audio testimonies detailing their encounters with the suspected criminals. According to these recordings, the suspects typically operate in groups of between 15 and 20 people, targeting motorists along major highways. They allegedly block vehicles while falsely accusing drivers of committing traffic offences, including causing fatal accidents.

In one widely circulated audio recording, a woman described how the suspects would drive ahead of their intended victim before abruptly blocking the road using the taxi. The group would then jump out, shouting accusations at the driver. When the driver demanded clarification, the suspects reportedly hurled insults and claimed the driver “did not know what they had done.”

Police say that once an unsuspecting driver stepped out of the vehicle to seek an explanation, the suspects would overpower the victim. In some cases, the victims were beaten unconscious, while others were forced back into their vehicles and driven to remote locations. Victims were later abandoned, sometimes alive and, in other instances, dead.

Investigations by traffic police revealed that the taxi has frequently been driven by different individuals who consistently violate traffic laws. Records indicate that the vehicle has accumulated several express penalty tickets for offences including reckless driving, overloading, and inconsiderate use of the road.

Among the drivers previously fined while operating the taxi are Nicholas Kitamuyima Sekanwagi, Joseph Kabenge, Haruna Ssemaganda, Dan Nsubuga, Yonah Wamutini, Rashid Makanga, Ashraf Kabiito, Isaac Mugerwa, Andrew Waswa, and Twaha Kimbugwe.

Police disclosed that the criminal activities were commonly carried out along the Northern Bypass, Bulenga, Kyengera, and Nsangi areas. Victims reported being robbed of valuables, and in some cases, their vehicles were also stolen. Both audio testimonies and official reports indicate that the suspects were armed with rudimentary weapons, including clubs and knives.

***

URN