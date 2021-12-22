Police impound eight buses in Kamdini for violating curfew

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of travelers en route Northern Uganda were stranded last night when police impounded eight buses at Kamdini checkpoint in Kamdini town council, Oyam district for violating the nighttime curfew.

The affected buses include Eastern Nile Coach registration number UAK 206G, Friendship Bus KCF 702G, Mega Express UBK 798P, and Real Bus UAM 834Y. Others are Makome Bus, Valley Bus and Felista registration numbers UAP 559H, UAR 655M and UAT 946B respectively, all from Kampala capital to Gulu, and Roblyn bus registration number UAR 337M destined for Kampala from Gulu.

The buses reportedly left Kampala between 5:30pm and 6:00pm and reached Kamdini checkpoint between 11pm and midnight. The majority of the passengers were business people who had traveled to Kampala to buy merchandise.

Traffic officers manning the checkpoint directed the drivers to park at the roadsides leaving the passengers with no choice but to sleep in the buses or roam around the township. Cargo trucks, as well as private cars, were however allowed to pass the checkpoint as they head to their various destinations.

Police manning the roadblock released the buses at 4am after cautioning the drivers against violating curfew time. One of the bus drivers who declined to be named, says that his bus was supposed to make a return journey from Gulu to Kampala on Wednesday morning, which he couldn’t do.

*****

URN