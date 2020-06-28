Police imposter arrestedi Hoima district

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 29-year old man has been arrested in Hoima district for impersonating the police.

The suspect Benard Karubanga, is a resident of Kiryatete, a Hoima town suburb in Kahoora division, Hoima Municipality.

Karubanga was arrested on Friday evening in Kiryatete following numerous complaints from members of the public.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the suspect with others still at large have for long been terrorizing Hoima residents extorting money from them in the areas of Kiryatete, Kibaati, Kiganda, Lusaka and Kinubi claiming to be part of the Police enforcing the ongoing curfew.

He says that the suspect has been impersonating police to extort money from the locals and also torturing those who would refuse to hand over money to him during the wee hours of the night.

Hakiza says the suspect who is currently detained at Hoima Central Police station will be charged with impersonation, torture and acquiring money by false pretence.

Rose Atuhura, a resident of Kiryatete condemned the act and says that the illegality has drown fear in the area.

