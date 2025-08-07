Police identify victims of Hoima-Buliisa road crash

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Albertine region have identified victims of a road accident that claimed the lives of nineteen people and injured 13 others in Hoima district.

The accident that occurred on Tuesday at around 11 p.m. at Nyabago cell, Kigorobya town council, along the Hoima- Buliisa road in Hoima involved a Fuso lorry registration number UBB 639W that was carrying more than 50 market vendors who were returning to Hoima City from a market in Buliisa.

The vehicle failed to climb a hill, lost control, and overturned, killing nineteen people on the spot and critically injuring 13 others.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, has identified the deceased accident victims as Valence Basizaho, 36, Wilberforce Gilingiro, 46, Gabriel Kasaga, 35, Joyce Birungi, 30, Safina Kyomugis, 55, Lucy Kabinesa, Yusuf Sunday, 23, Joseline Nakanwagi, 44, John Kiiza, 33 and Anthony Amanyire.

Others are Pius Magara, Lydia Aturinda 18, Zakia Nyakato, Eriya Senyuva, Vincent Bigirimana 32, Rashid Bukeera 26, Denis Muwanguzi, Ndyabahika Nuwamanya and Jorolina Kyalawamu 38, all vendors attached to Hoima hardware market in Hoima city.

According to Hakiza, all the bodies of the deceased accident victims have been picked up by their relatives after postmortem examinations had been conducted.

He says the hunt for the driver who is currently on the run is ongoing.

****

URN