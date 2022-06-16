Police hunt former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies are hunting for Joseph Kabuleta, a former presidential candidate, a day after his offices were raided by security personnel.

On Wednesday, armed security personnel dressed in civilian clothes searched the offices of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue located at Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi and briefly detained Kabuleta’s workmates.

On Thursday, security personnel returned to the offices but did not enter.

Moses Matovu, the spokesperson of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, says that they resolved not to enter the offices for fear that the security personnel could have planted devices in the offices. He explains that the armed men raided and searched the office for seven hours.

According to Matovu, the operatives took Kabuleta’s phone that he was using during the presidential campaigns.

Matovu says they have not received any explanation from the police or army, on why their office was raided. He declined to reveal the whereabouts of Kabuleta.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the matter.

Matovu says that the raid could have been linked to the statements that Kabuleta made regarding plans by the government to vaccinate learners against Covid-19.

Kabuleta has been against the vaccination of children in schools. According to him, vaccines have adverse effects on human beings and also cause death to some people.

