Police hunt for thugs that punched nails in hands of NRM activist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe Police division is hunting for unknown thugs accused of punching 6-inch nails in the hands of Baker Kasumba, a resident of Kivuulu in Kawempe Division.

In his statement at Kibe Police Post in Kalerwe, Kasumba says he was nailed by unknown people accusing him of wearing a yellow beret, which is commonly used by the National Resistance Movement-NRM party activists.

The attackers joined his palms together, placed his NRM Party beret in the middle and use a hammer to drive the nails through his hands. The incident happened about 30meters away from Kibe Police Post along Northern Bypass towards Busega junction.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, says police have launched a manhunt for the culprits. Our reporter visited the crime scene and found the Kawempe Division Police Commander – DPC, Denis Odoch and Officer in Charge of Kaleerwe police station, Twahir Kasembeza trying to reconstruct the scene.

Odoch told URN that he would be briefing the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango about their findings to brief the media. However, a police officer told URN on condition of anonymity that Kasumba didn’t recognize the two men who grabbed him, laid him on the concrete pavement and nailed him with two 6-inch nails.

These thugs must be hunted down and the full force of the law brought to bear on them @PoliceUg pic.twitter.com/DcGvEDaJQI — Don Wanyama (@nyamadon) August 29, 2019



He told police that his attackers told him that he was being nailed to die for his party, which he seems to love that much. He met his attackers as he was walking to his home. According to a police officer, Kasumba was grabbed, threatened to be killed but the attackers decided to give him a lesson he will never forget.

Kibe Police Post recorded Kasumba’s case under SD Ref 32/28/08/2019. Officers at the post, says Kasumba walked to the post groaning in pain. By press time, Kasumba was getting treatment at Mulago National Referral hospital. Doctors had successfully removed the nails from Kasumba’s hands.

URN