Police headquarters, National CCTV command centre closed over COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force headquarters and the National Closed Circuit Television – CCTV command centre all in Naguru have been closed as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The closure comes after police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye tested positive for the virus. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the closure is intended to disinfect the police facilities. “They have been temporarily closed to allow for decontamination, fumigation and testing of personnel,” said Enanga.

The CCTV command centre houses among others units the National Task Force commanded by Maj. Gen Leopold Kyanda, the traffic monitoring unit commanded by ASP Joseph Khisa, the crime control unit, cyber and ICT directorate led by CP Felix Baryamwisaki.

Police headquarters building houses among other offices the Inspector General of Police – IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, his deputy Maj. Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti, directors, police force under secretary and manpower audit.

Although Enanga did not reveal the number of police officers and civilians going to be tested for COVID-19, sources said National CCTV command centre has more than 200 staff while the police headquarters building has over 800 personnel.

“Each unit at CCTV command centre has at least 20 permanent policemen and women. Crime monitoring has more than 50. The directorate has a minimum of 60 staff. We think more than 1,000 police officers will be tested and many will be sent on self-isolation,” said the source.

At the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIGP Kasingye’s contacts by Monday evening had been suspected to be more than 100 people. Kasingye is suspected to have acquired COVID-19 from people he has been meeting as they donated particularly PPEs to the police force while those supposed to meet the IGP Ochola had also been channeled to his office.

“The IGP assigned him to handle all people who want to meet him. Since COVID-19 outbreak, IGP restricted access to his office except for police directors. We suspect he got COVID-19 from some of the people donating items to police who he has been meeting on behalf of the IGP,” a senior police officer told Uganda Radio Network on Sunday.

AIGP Kasingye was last seen at police headquarters on Tuesday last week in the evening when he started feeling unwell. When his condition persisted, he called for health officials to check him at his home.

URN