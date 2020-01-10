Police, electoral commission reach consensus on Bobi Wine consultations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police, Electoral Commission have agreed that the Kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi should go on with his consultations without interference.

Speaking after a meeting held on Thursday at the Electoral Commission offices on Jinja Road in Kampala, Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC Chairperson said that Kyagulanyi and three other presidential aspirants Nkwagabwa John Herbert, Fred Mwesigye and Joseph Mwambazi should be allowed to exercise their right to consult Ugandans.

Bobi Wine had got a green light both from the police and the EC to roll out his consultations across the country. However, his maiden meeting at Gayaza was stopped by the Police citing failure to adhere to the dictates of the Public Order Management Act.

The subsequent two meeting in Gulu and Lira districts in Northern Uganda were also stopped on similar grounds. Byabakama attributed this to inadequate communication between the aspirants, the police and the commission.

Byabakama called on the aspirants to feel at liberty to engage the Commission if they encounter anything that stops them from carrying out what the law permits them to do.

He, however, encouraged them to observe the law and the guidelines that were given to them by the commission.

“We have highlighted the issue of processions. We are saying that a procession doesn’t in any way encourage consultations. I think the aspirants took cognizant of that. Public roads should be left to other users who are not necessarily part of your program,” Byabakama said.

Polly Namaye, the Police deputy spokesperson said the meeting was helpful because it helped them to have clarity on what consultations meeting are in line with the regulations. She said as police, they were happy that they have been able to come up with solutions that aspirants raised in order to ensure a smooth consultation process by the aspirants.

“ We have pledged to cooperate even further to ensure more timely responses from the police as well as the aspirants. What was very clear was that we were able to establish boundaries between consultation meeting, rallies and open campaigns,” Namaye said.

******

URN