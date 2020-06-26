Police cautions politicians against disputing existence of COVID-19 in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Taskforce has cautioned politicians against making statements that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) does not exist in Uganda.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today, Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police said they are concerned that in the recent days, a number of opposition politicians have publicly doubted the presence of COVID-19 in Uganda yet there is enough evidence to confirm it exists.

In several addresses following the announcement by the Electoral Commission that it was moving ahead with the 2022 elections but devoid of public campaigns, politicians like Bobi Wine, Francis Zaake, Muwanga Kivumbi and Wasswa Biriggwa said Uganda’s COVID-19 cases seem to be more political than real.

“As we speak now, most urban places are filled with people; no social distancing, no nothing and if you want to prove the words I’m saying, go to Kikuubo or Natete or any other urban centre that you can reach fast,” said Kyagulanyi earlier this week while rejecting the revised Electoral Commission roadmap.

Biriggwa admitted that COVID-19 might be in town centres but in the villages, it is business as usual. He wondered how blanket guidelines can be applied for all parts of the country yet some places have reported no cases. Currently, Uganda has 833 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the police have also warned people against organizing or attending house parties, a practice Enanga said is common over the weekends. He said those who will be caught flouting this rule will be dealt with a firm hand.

On the other hand, Enanga said they will continue to enforce the other guidelines that government-issued in order to fight the spread of the virus. He said in three days, they have impounded 442 boda boda and arrested 41 people for either moving past 5 pm or carrying passengers contrary to the directives of the president.

