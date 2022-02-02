Police burst Nateete housebreak-in racket, arrest 5 suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have burst a racket of people suspected to be behind house break-ins in Nateete and surrounding areas. Their arrest followed a foiled robbery of a resident in Makayi zone, Nateete parish on Sunday night.

A police officer at Nateete police station said the group of more than ten people raided the home of Robert Kabandize at around 1:00 am, however, the victim informed the police who responded on time and foiled the attack by firing bullets.

Defence secretary Joseph Kamoga says that residents and the police launched the hunt which led to the arrest of one of the suspects Moses Mukasa alias Mukalu. Kamoga says that Mukasa led the police to the hideout of the other suspects.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, identified the other suspects as Victor Ankunda, Anatalia Nampija, Eve Nakazibwe and Ronald Kalanda. According to Owoyesigyire, Kalanda had just been released from Kitalya prison for terrorizing motorists along the Northern bypass.

Muhammad Kabugo, the Defence Secretary of Mulimira zone in Kamwokya, said ever since the military and police intensified operations on the northern bypass, they are receiving numerous cases of housebreaking cases.

Last year, house break-ins increased in Lungujja, Kasubi, Namungoona, Mengo Kisenyi, and Nansana areas where criminals reportedly cut roof tiles and doused their victims to gain access to the properties.

According to the annual crime report 2020 compiled by the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID, 10,113 housebreakings were reported compared to 12,919 cases registered in 2019.

URN