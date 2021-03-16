Police blocks Kyagulanyi from taking petition to CDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and other security agencies have blocked the Old Kira Road leading to the offices of the National Unity Platform in Kamwokya, as the party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu prepared to take a petition to the Chief of Defense Forces(CDF).

Kyagulanyi today told reporters at a press conference that we had written a petition to the CDF, Gen. David Muhoozi demanding the immediate release of his party supporters who were arrested after the January 14 election. In the petition also copied to the Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige, Kyagulanyi calls for the unconditional release of those arrested on election-related charges.

However, when asked whether he had an appointment with the CDF, Kyagulanyi said he couldn’t because their offices are open to the public. But the police have deployed heavily at the Kyebando junction and Kamwokya Market, the main routes out of the party offices. Military personnel are on standby along the streets, near the NUP headquarters.

Heavy deployment has also been maintained in various parts of Kampala and it’s outskirts to counter any form of demonstrations by the National Unity Platform supporters. Kyagulanyi had earlier on called for peaceful demonstrations against the outcome of the January 14 presidential election, and the continued arrest of his supporters.

On Monday Kyagulanyi was briefly detained after leading protests in the City. He was arrested alongside 15 MPs and activists including, Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya, spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Muhammad Ssegirinya, the MP-elect of Kawempe North, and Derick Nyeko from Makindye East among others.

But the police and military personnel have mounted different roadblocks along the northern bypass and areas of Kamwokya. URN also observed massive deployments in parts of the city centre around Kisekka Market, Wandegeya, Mulago and parts of the Northern bypass and Jinja Road. Field force Unit personnel are also patrolling major streets across the city.

********

URN