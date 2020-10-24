Police asks candidates to respect campaign guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police has asked the public to respect campaign guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at Uganda Media Center on Friday, the spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate, Charles Twine said that to avoid confrontations with the police and other security personnel candidates should urge their supporters to comply with the guidelines.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said candidates will be allowed to hold campaign meetings with a maximum of 70 people and should maintain a physical distance of two meters.

Twine also asked that politicians work closely with the force.

Twine admitted that there have been cases where police officers act inappropriately but added that these are isolated actions of some errant officers.

Last week, police came under criticism after its officers fired tear gas at members of the Mbogo Clan and the clergy at a clan meeting in Mityana district. The Police has since apologized to Buganda Kingdom and BishopEmeritus of Uganda’s Masaka Diocese, John Baptist Kaggwa

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Jacob Siminyu said they are still stuck with over 1,500 passports of people who completed quarantine period but have not picked them.

Siminyu says owners of the passports should pick them at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala. They are required to present their discharge certificate from the Ministry of Health that shows that they completed quarantines.

********

URN