Police arrests 54 students at Nansana ‘smoking festival’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested 54 students who were participating in a smoking festival organized in Kibulooka, Nansana West Ward, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district. The arrest came after residents of Kibulooka reported excessive noise coming from the students’ party.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson for the police in Lubigi, stated that the police responded to the distress call and raided the house where loud music was being played. He says that upon entering the premises, the police discovered the students chewing Khat, smoking shisha, and consuming other intoxicating substances.

All the students were found to have identification cards from Old Kampala Secondary School. “They are currently in custody at Lubigi police station while we locate their parents and engage with their school,” Owoyesigyire explained. Efforts to reach William Ssuuna, the head teacher of Old Kampala Secondary School, for comment, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.

However, the police stated their intention to charge the students with possession of narcotics and noise pollution. This incident is not the first time students have been arrested for engaging in criminal activities during house parties.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the police raided a house in Bukoto where students were found consuming drugs, and alcohol, and engaging in sexual activities. Many of the students involved were between the ages of 13 and 17.

****

URN