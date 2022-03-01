Police arrest three suspected terrorists in Kyotera

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kyotera district in collaboration with the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force-JATT have arrested three suspected terrorists and seized items used to assemble explosive devices.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional police spokesperson says the suspects were arrested on Monday evening and are currently in custody at Kyotera police station. The suspects are Hussein Muhammad Buyondo, Majid Ssekabira, and Joseph Kakeeto.

He says that police followed the suspects from Kampala up to Kyotera where they placed them under strict surveillance for a week. He says that they were travelling in a green Noah registration number UAK 192M to execute their mission.

Gunfire rocked Kyotera town council as detectives pursued the suspects who attempted to escape prompting security to shoot the tyres of their getaway vehicle.

Police towed the vehicle to Kyotera police station where various items including detonators, power banks, solar panels and reagents were recovered.

Nsubuga explains that JATT pitched camp in Kyotera for a week laying strategies on how to capture the suspects. He appealed to the public to be vigilant and inform police in case they learn of something unusual and suspicious.

He says that arrangements are ongoing to transfer the suspects to the Special Investigations Unit-SIU headquarters in Kireka for interrogations.

URN