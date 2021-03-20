Police, army deployed to track Northern bypass thugs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of more than 20 military and police personnel have been deployed to track thugs who attack road users at Northern bypass.

A senior police source says that police and military commanders in Kampala Metropolitan have resolved to deploy undercover security personnel after learning that thugs monitor movements of uniformed police and Local Defence Units-LDU officers.

Kampala city’s military and police intelligence operations are under the command of Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, who was late last year appointed by President Yoweri Museveni as overall coordinator.

It is reported that Maj Gen Muhanga alongside police intelligence director, Brig Chris Damulira and KMP police commander, CP Moses Kafeero believe that covert operations will break the thugs chain particularly at Kyebando-Kisalosalo, Naalya roundabout, Kisaasi and Kiwatule flyovers.

“The military and police intelligence commanders sat last weekend and agreed to deploy covert team because thugs have been attacking drivers and pedestrians at places where police and LDUs have left. This means they also monitor the movements of police and LDUs,” the source said.

Northern bypass patrols have been done by LDUs and police officers on foot, motorcycles and vehicles. However, security has noticed that thugs keep watching police and LDUs to leave a particular point and they attack unsuspecting riders, pedestrians and drivers.

Police posts such as Kiwatule, Kyebando and Naalya have reportedly been registering at least five complaints from drivers, pedestrians and riders who have been hit or beaten and their property taken.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy KMP police spokesperson said covert operations have been intensified. Owoyesigyire also confirmed that they have deployed a plain-clothed team because patrols have been monitored by thugs.

There has been a message circulating on social media urging drivers to stop using Northern bypass. But police say people should not shun Northern bypass because thugs will be apprehended soon.

It is reported that spy cameras and other CCTVs installed on private buildings have captured vehicles dropping youth in pairs during evening hours starting from 8 pm. The group hit cars with stones and when owners come out for safety, they are beaten and their property including money taken.

URN