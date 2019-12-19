Police appoints 57 officers for National CCTV command centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have deployed 57 police officers to man the newly commissioned National Security and Closed Circuit Television –CCTV command centre.

In a message released by Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Emmanuel Muheirwe, on Wednesday afternoon, the officers are mainly those that have been traffic and crime investigations across the country.

Apart from Police Constable –PC Fred Kaddu, who is only from Luweero district, the rest are from the eighteen policing divisions that make Kampala Metropolitan Area. The divisions from which the officers have been transferred include Kampala Central Police Station-CPS, Naggalama, Nansana, Katwe, Entebbe, Nsangi, Wandegeya, Jinja Road and Kawempe.

Most of the appointed officers have been working as field traffic officers and investigators who will now be reporting to Information Communication Technology ICT Acting Director Felix Baryamwisaki.

The 57 officers who are mainly juniors ranging from the ranks of Sergeants to Constables will join their 45 seniors who were passed out two weeks ago after completing a senior commanders course on CCTV operations.

Four days towards the commissioning of the National CCTV command centre by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Senior Commissioner of Police, Felix Ndyomugyenyi, passed out 45 senior officers ranging from the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP to CP.

These include Police Spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga, KMP Spokesperson, SP Patrick Onyango, Regional Police Commanders –RPCs and District Police Commanders-DPCS. Ndyomugyenyi, who is also deputy director Human Resource Development –HRD, said that the course was timely and befitting for officers who are going to supervise the juniors who will operate the CCTV cameras in the country.

Ndyomugyenyi tasked commanders to use the cameras to curtail crime and reduce it in the country so that investors can come and invest in the country. “Investors cannot come where there is insecurity, so make maximum use of cameras to fight crime in your area, so that investors can come and invest in Uganda,” he said.

National CCTV command centre also serves as a forensic centre, archive centre, traffic control centre and ballistic centre. It was commissioned by Museveni on November 28 as part of the three phases from analogue to digital policing.

ACP Muheirwe’s transfer list also contains other 338 junior officers who have been appointed majorly from urban areas to upcountry places. These include 19 Sergeants, 59 Corporals and 256 Constables.

******

URN