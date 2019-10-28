Pogba return delayed until December, says United boss Solskjaer

Monday , October 28 2019
The Independent October 28, 2019 SPORTS Leave a comment

London, United Kingdom | AFP |  Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Sunday.

The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since September 30 due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

“I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December,” said Solskjaer.

“He’ll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don’t think he’ll be back… maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him.”

 

