PLOT TWIST: Now, FDC ready to take over IPOD leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change party- FDC says it is ready to take over leadership of the Inter-Party Dialogue (IPOD).

IPOD is supported by Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD). The parties subscribing to IPOD include; National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), UPC and Justice Forum (JEEMA), who have representation in Parliament.

FDC will over from Democratic Party-DP whose term expired on September 25th.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters on Monday, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda dismissed allegations that the party was reluctant to take up the leadership of IPOD saying FDC is ready and awaiting official handover from DP.

Ssemujju says that by FDC taking over chairmanship of IPOD, it will be great a milestone when there is a levelled ground for all parties. He says the incumbent National Resistance Movement Party has continued to frustrate programs by the opposition parties.

Last year in December during the IPOD summit held in Munyonyo, the opposition complained of security interfering with their rallies using the Public Order Management Act 2013. They said their freedom of expression and association were being infringed upon.

In response, President Yoweri Museveni said his government would only respect such freedoms if they are not disguised to cause chaos and instability.

The Secretary-General of DP Gerald Blacks Siranda, says that DP is ready to hand over the leadership to FDC. He says initially they had written to the party asking them if they were ready to take over leadership but they did not respond.

He says that they were not sure if FDC will take over the leadership of IPOD since it boycotted last year’s IPOD summit.

URN