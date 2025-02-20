Plascon donates paint worth shs23 million to support the completion of the Budo Junior School girls’ dormitory

WAKISO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon Uganda has today (February 19th) handed over paint worth Shs 23 million to Budo Junior School, contributing to completing a new girls’ dormitory as part of the company’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives on. This initiative reflects Plascon’s commitment to supporting education, community development, and the empowerment of the girl child.

Speaking at the handover event, Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte emphasised the company’s dedication to education and the well-being of students.

“Education is a cornerstone of development, and creating safe, inspiring learning spaces is essential for students to thrive. Through this donation, Plascon is proud to support Budo Junior School in providing young girls with a comfortable and conducive environment. This aligns with our broader mission of empowering communities and investing in the future of Uganda’s youth.”

“At Plascon, we believe in using our expertise and resources to make a positive impact beyond business. We hope this contribution will enhance the learning experience and create a welcoming space for the students,” added Santosh

The Headmaster of Budo Junior School, Ssentumbwe Andrew, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting its significance in completing the dormitory project.

“We are deeply grateful to Plascon for their generous support. The completion of this dormitory is a major step in improving the school’s infrastructure, ensuring that our students have a safe and comfortable place to stay. Partnerships like this are invaluable in our mission to provide quality education and a nurturing environment for our learners.”

The event was attended by school administrators, members of the Budo Club, and representatives from Plascon. This initiative is part of Plascon’s wider CSR strategy, which focuses on education, community development, and sustainability, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in society.