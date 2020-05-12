Plan International provides PPEs for districts in Lango region

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plan International has diverted over Shillings 598 million from its planned activities to provide Personal Protective equipment-PPEs to districts in Lango region. The organisation has procured and distributed PPEs to Dokolo, Otuke, Lira, Alebtong, Kole, Kwania and Apac districts.

The procured PPEs include 160 gowns valued at Shillings 6.4M, 160 aprons Shillings 4.8M, 42 infra-red thermometers Shillings 16.8M and 800 face masks Shillings 18.4M. The other items include 1,320 hand washing facilities valued at 86M and 80 mega- phones for Alebtong and Lira district and translated Covid-19 messages for community awareness.

The organisation will also hire and train two water point persons for each water point to manage the water points. Patrick Emukule Ilukol, the Plan International Lira Area Program Manager explained that although gender based violence, teenage pregnancy and early child marriage is still a challenge in Lango, they couldn’t seat back because of the Covid-19 pandemic which equally affects girls and women.

He said Covid-19 can be used as a catalyst in fighting gender based violence and teenage pregnancies. Ilukol said there is need to empower Community Development Officers and Probation Officers who are now part of the task force to respond to emergencies.

Martin Ogwang, the GBV project coordinator explained that despite the high number of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in Lango, there are key areas which had been left out in the coronavirus fight that needed to be addressed.

Dr. Edmond Acheka, the Assistant Lira District Health Officer says coronavirus came with lots of challenges.

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation which advances the rights of children and equality for girls.

******

URN