Pistol allegedly used in Katanga case presented in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The pistol reportedly linked to the death of businessman Henry Katanga has been presented in court.

The firearm, described as a black pistol, was introduced as evidence on Monday by Derrick Nasawali, a Firearms Examiner and head of Ballistics and Toolmarks at the Uganda Police Force’s Forensic Department. Nasawali testified as the 11th prosecution witness in the ongoing case, where Molly Katanga faces charges related to the fatal shooting of her husband on November 2, 2023, at their home on Mbuya Chwa II Road, Nakawa in Kampala City.

The pistol was formally tendered and admitted as a prosecution exhibit in proceedings overseen by Lady Justice Rosette Kania Comfort.

Nasawali stated that on November 3, 2023, the forensic laboratory received multiple exhibits, including the black pistol, live ammunition, a projectile, a pistol magazine, as well as bedsheets and clothing recovered from the Katanga residence. His analysis focused on determining whether the pistol was functional and capable of firing live ammunition.

Additionally, Nasawali examined clothing recovered from Molly Katanga, her daughter Patricia Kakwanzi, and a doctor’s shirt belonging to nurse Charles Otai to assess the presence of gunpowder residue.

He further testified that he received requests from Jinja Road Police Station to analyze swabs taken from Molly Katanga’s right hand, the deceased’s gunshot wounds, and the muzzle of the pistol.

Nasawali stated that two swabs were taken from Molly Katanga’s right hand—one tested positive for gunshot residue (GSR), while the other did not. A swab from her left hand tested positive for GSR. Gunshot residue was also detected on a Kitengi-free dress recovered from the couple’s master bedroom, a maroon and white decorated dress belonging to their daughter, and the late Katanga’s gun entry wounds on his left ear. However, some exhibits, including the clothing submitted from nurse Otai, did not contain gunshot residue.

Questions arose regarding the handling of key evidence. Nasawali revealed that two dresses were submitted for ballistics testing but were destroyed in the process. Furthermore, he clarified that he did not personally test for GSR but instead sent swabs and fabric samples cut from the destroyed dresses to another police lab.

According to Nasawali, his forensic report, dated November 13, 2023, confirmed that the black pistol was in working condition and capable of discharging live rounds. He also stated that the spent cartridge found on Katanga’s bed was consistent with having been fired from this pistol.

“The pistol was in good working condition and capable of discharging live ammunition of calibre 9×19 millimetres,” Nasawali testified.

The case is ongoing, with defense lawyers Macdusman Kabega, Peter Kabatsi, John Jet Tumwebaze, and Elison Karuhanga cross-examining the witness regarding his findings.

The prosecution is represented by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, Annah Kiiza, and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samalie Wakooli.

Additionally, former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana is representing the interests of the deceased Katanga’s relatives, observing the case on their behalf.