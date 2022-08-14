(PHOTOS) It’s a horse affair as cops disperse youth at Bomas

William Ruto and Raila Odinga are in a neck and neck race

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Police on Sunday used horses to disperse rowdy youth at the entrance of Bomas of Kenya.

The youths camped there after some leaders were barred from getting into the tallying centre.

Some of the leaders locked out were the newly elected Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, Makadara MP-elect George Aladwa, Siaya governor-elect James Orengo, Nderitu Muriithi and others.

A contingent of security teams, including riot police, GSU officers and special teams were deployed at the gate to calm the situation.

Commissioner Abdi Guliye on Saturday ordered non-essential people out of the main auditorium where tallying was ongoing.

He said only accredited party agents, media, observers and IEBC staff would be allowed at the premises going forward.

It comes amid rising tension at the auditorium over allegations of vote rigging.

There have been calls for peace from several leaders and bodies including the Catholic church which asked for “patience and civility”.

The two contenders William Ruto and Raila Odinga are in a neck and neck race even as the verification of results has been stopped several times after complaints by supporters of the main candidates.

SOURCE: THE STAR