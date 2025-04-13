PHOTOS: How Uganda qualified for World Under -17 World Cup

Historic Breakthrough: Uganda Cubs qualify for first-ever FIFA World Cup

✳ Uganda 2⃣ Gambia 1⃣

El Jadida, Morocco | FUFA.COM | The Uganda U17 national team, the Cubs, have made history by becoming the first Ugandan football team ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over The Gambia in a high-stakes playoff in Morocco.

In a thrilling match held at Stade El Abdi in El Jadida, Morocco, Uganda overcame an early setback to secure the win that booked their place at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar. Gambia’s Ahmed Njundu Kanyi struck in the first minute to give the Baby Scorpions an early lead, but Uganda responded brilliantly.

Forward James Bogere was the hero of the day, netting a first-half brace in the 13th and 33rd minutes to flip the game in Uganda’s favour.

His clinical finishing and relentless work ethic led a spirited display from the young Cubs, who showed impressive attacking flair and tactical discipline.

The second half saw Uganda hold firm under pressure, with Coach Brian Ssenyondo’s side displaying remarkable composure and defensive resilience to protect their lead until the final whistle.

This playoff fixture was created after CAF received an additional qualification slot to the U17 World Cup.

It pitted the two third placed teams in group A and C respectively from the 2025 U17 AFCON Uganda and Gambia against each other in a winner-takes-all clash for the first two of Africa’s remaining ticket to Qatar.

With this monumental victory, Uganda has not only secured a spot at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup but also etched their name in the annals of the country’s sporting history.

This marks Uganda’s first-ever qualification for a World Cup tournament at any age level.

The result is a major milestone for Ugandan football and a testament to the growing development of youth football structures in the country. The Cubs’ achievement will undoubtedly inspire future generations and elevate Uganda’s profile on the global stage.

SOURCE: Adapted from FUFA.COM