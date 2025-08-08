PFF registers 20,000 members in Acholi region

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has registered over 20,000 members across eight districts.

Komakech John Ogwok, the PFF coordinator for the Acholi region and an aspirant for the Kitgum Municipality MP seat, reported that the party’s registration drive is still ongoing, and he anticipates an increase in membership numbers before the elections.

Ogwok, who previously served as the Lamwo district chairperson and contested for the Lamwo County MP seat against incumbent MP Okullu Jalon Abukha, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to attract more supporters.

He noted that the PFF’s growth in the Acholi region is due to its grassroots mobilisation efforts and the appeal of its slogan, “Freedom for all—All for Freedom.” Ogwok stated, “The party has been actively engaging with the local community, listening to their concerns, and promising to address the region’s challenges.

This approach has resonated with many, including youth members who have defected from other parties, such as the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.”

Recently, Party officials announced over 200 youth members defected from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC to join the PFF, citing constitutional violations and regional imbalances within their former party. Party officials view this defection as a boost to the PFF, which was officially registered as a political party on June 5, 2025. The party is now well-positioned for the elections.

Ogwok also highlighted that there has been interest from party members to run as candidates in various elective positions during the 2026 general elections.

However, he mentioned that in certain constituencies, including Agago North, Agago South, Palabek County, and Lamwo County, there has been no expressed interest from members in contesting elective positions.

