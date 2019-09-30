Peruth, Nakaayi eye first Ugandan women medal since Inzikuru

💠 TODAY 🇺🇬
⏭ 9.50pm 3000 M Steeplechase final (Peruth Chemutai)
⏭ 10.10pm 800 M Final (Nakaayi, Nanyondo)
Prizes
▶ Finalists win…. 1⃣ $60,000 2⃣ $30,000 3⃣ $20,000 4⃣ $15,000 5⃣ $10,000 6⃣ $6,000 7⃣ $5,000 8⃣ $4,000
Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Going by her performance in the heats, Peruth Chemutai will be one of the favourites to make it to the podium when she runs her first World Athletics Championships 3000m steeplechase final today.
Twenty-year-old Chemutai easily won one of three heats on day one to make the final in a race that brought Ugandan Dorcus Inzikuru glory, way back in 2005.
On August 8 2005, Dorcus Inzikuru stunned the world with her victory in the 3000m steeplechase women’s final, ending a 33-year-wait for a global athletics title for Uganda. The national anthem had last been played at a world athletics event in 1972, legend John Akii-Bua having won gold in the 400m hurdles.
Of Uganda six medals at the worlds, Inzikuru’s is the only one by a woman, a feat Chemutai can match today, if she gets it right in an experienced field.
Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech is the favourite having set a magnificent world record last year. She is unlikely to make the mistakes of two years ago in London where Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs went 1-2 in the women’s steeplechase after a series of bizarre events.
Also eyeing a podium in their debut World Championships final are Winnie Nanyondo and Halimah Nakaayi , who showed in the semis that if they are in the leading pack in the final 200m, have the pace to match the best.
Uganda’s Gold medal favourite Joshua Cheptegei (left) will run the 10,000m final seven days from now, on the final day October 6, a day after Stephen Kiprotich in the marathon.
Uganda has participated in IAAF World championships in Athletics since 1985 and won 2 Gold medals by Dorcus Inzikuru Helsinki 2005 and Stephen Kiprotich Moscow 2013; 2 Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017, and Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing.
Ugandan team in DOHA – Women (10)
400 Metres
Leni SHIDA
800 Metres
Halimah NAKAAYI
Winnie NANYONDO
1500 Metres
Esther CHEBET
Winnie NANYONDO
5000 Metres
Sarah CHELANGAT
10,000 Metres
Rachael Zena CHEBET
Juliet CHEKWEL
Stella CHESANG
Marathon
Linet Toroitich CHEBET
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Peruth Chemutai
Men (12)
1500 Metres
Ronald MUSAGALA
5000 Metres
Oscar CHELIMO
Stephen KISSA
10,000 Metres
Joshua CHEPTEGEI
Jacob KIPLIMO 1
Abdallah Kibet MANDE
Marathon
Stephen KIPROTICH
Fred MUSOBO
Solomon MUTAI
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Albert CHEMUTAI
Benjamin KIPLAGAT
Boniface Abel SIKOWO