Persons with allergies advised not to take COVID-19 jab

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health Experts have cautioned individuals with a severe history of allergic reactions to keep away from the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

Uganda has so far acquired 940,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility, a WHO initiative to ensure equal access to vaccines by all countries. The first phase of vaccination for frontline health workers kicked off on Wednesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Entebbe Regional Hospital.

Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, the Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer at the World Health Organization-WHO Regional Office for Africa says persons with allergies to protein are especially at a high risk of developing adverse effects. She explains that the protein contents in Astrazeneca vaccines may pose risks of one developing anaphylactic shock, a potentially life-threatening reaction, once administered on them.

Dr Atuhebwe was responding to journalists on concerns of the vaccine during training on COVID-19 vaccine introduction and deployment in Kampala on Thursday.

Dr Atuhebwe notes that whereas the vaccine may for now not favour those with severe allergy history, it remains very safe for use to the general populace. She says that findings from areas, where the vaccine have already been administered, indicate that it is safe with high efficacy in preventing severe disease hospitalization and death.

The WHO Country representative in Uganda Dr Yonas Woldemariam says it’s advisable for a person who is allergic to the vaccine not take it based on the technology of especially Astrazeneca manufacturing. Dr Woldemariam says there may be a need for an alternative technology or platform to vaccinate such categories of people.

He however emphasized on the continuation of Standard Operating procedures SOPs implementation among both individuals who have taken the vaccine jab and those that haven’t to curb the spread of the contagion.

He also notes that the vaccine is safe for expectant mothers as opposed to speculation that it could be a health hazard to them if vaccinated. Dr Woldemariam says although studies are still ongoing, they have only seen its benefit of the vaccine on pregnant women which outweighs their risk to covid-19 infections.

The AstraZeneca vaccines have been met with resistance in some countries around the globe over concerns of its safety on public health. For instance, the Austrian authorities early this week suspended its administration after a woman reportedly died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism.

The Government of Uganda intends to vaccinate at least 950,000 frontline workers, security personnel, teachers, journalists, and persons with underlying medical conditions.

********

URN