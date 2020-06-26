People Power legal officer arrested for holding illegal assembly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Iganga district have arrested Francis Muganga, the head of people power’s legal team in Busoga region for leading a protest which attracted crowds contrary to the presidential directives aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The president barred public meetings and person to person contact which undermine the values of social distancing and increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

On Friday, Muganga reportedly stormed Iganga main street with whistles and a placard condemning the government for failing to provide food for the needy. He also carried along a petition demanding that the government lifts the lockdown and the continued ban on bodaboda operations.

He later branched off to Saza road where a team of bodaboda riders and other well-wishers joined to boost his protest. Muganga who had aimed at handing over his petition to the office of the Resident District Commissioner was intercepted by police officers and his attempts to resist the arrest turned futile.

Muganga told journalists that bodaboda cyclists have to clear accrued loans attained while acquiring the motorcycles and dues earned from ferrying luggage cannot cater for their operations.

The Iganga District Police Commander David Ndaula further ordered other protesters to either vacate the streets or risk arrest. Ndaula later informed journalists that Muganga will be charged with disobeying lawful orders.

