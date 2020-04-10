People Power Deputy Leader to focus on grassroot mobilisation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Deputy leader of the People Power Movement has said she will focus on building grass-root support.

Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru, a renowned activist was unveiled on Wednesday as Deputy to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

A renowned activist with the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), a World Bank accredited mediator and a former Magistrate, Dr Zedriga has been at the centre of activism especially through her works on gender-based violence, social exclusion and discrimination against vulnerable groups like women, children and orphans among others.

Zedriga says her role will be to conduct political mobilisation for People power and ensuring that the people power idea is understood by everyone.

She says although the support of People power is significant in Kampala, She has been appointed at a time when there are plans to make the movement stronger in other parts of the country.

Zedriga hopes that she will be able to redefine political engagement from cash transactions to transformation through humanity, by touching people’s hearts with the truth and a direction that they can all value.

She says that her appointment is a great opportunity but also an uphill task looking at the hope people have in the movement. Zedriga also says that there is a need to ensure that the movement gets strong structure and support.

Zedriga holds a doctorate from the University of the South (Sewanee), a Master of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies, Master of Arts in Human Rights, Bachelor of Laws LL.B and Certificate of Laws all from Makerere University.

In 2016, Zedriga contested under the Democratic Party ticket for Vurra County in Arua district but lost to the current State Minister for Finance in charge of General duties Gabriel Ajedra.

******

URN