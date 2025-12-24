Pearl Santa excites Kampala after tour of East, West and Northern Uganda

Pearl Bank Climaxes Festive Campaign with Courtesy Visits to Media Partners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Bank (formerly PostBank Uganda) has climaxed its festive campaign dubbed “Pearl Santa”, with visits to key media groups like Nation Media, Vision Group, Next Media, among others, in recognition of the continued support in shaping the Pearl Bank narrative, especially as the bank transitions from PostBank to Pearl Bank.

The festive holiday is always characterized by merry-making and the spirit of coming together with friends and family as they gear up for the Christmas holidays, and Pearl Bank aligned its festive campaign with the season.

Priscilla Akora, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Pearl Bank, said, “We rolled out the Pearl Santa campaign to celebrate our customers across select branches countrywide with surprise visits from Pearl Santa, who has been sharing the joy of the Christmas spirit, and we climaxed it today at our Nansana Branch.”

She added, “The campaign was intended to celebrate our customers in a way that is personal and meaningful. Inviting our very own Pearl Santa into our branches is a fun, heartfelt way to thank our customers for their loyalty and to share the joy of the season with them.”

Pearl Bank launched the Pearl Santa campaign on December 4th at its head office in Kampala and had activities across its other Central Business District (CBD) branches, which were followed by regional activations held last week in the Northern, Eastern, and Western regions where the bank has a presence.

Akora further mentioned, “Purple Santa is aligned to the bank’s primary colour, purple, which is part of the bank’s corporate identity, a key element in the bank’s transition journey from PostBank to Pearl Bank. Therefore, the rebrand is more than a name change; it is a renewed promise to serve our customers better, and by welcoming Pearl Santa into our branches, we are putting a face to our appreciation as well as creating moments of human connection as well as lasting relationships with our customers.”

Pearl Bank’s festive initiative is the first customer engagement under the new name and emphasizes the bank’s objective of improving customer experience through building intentional relationships with customers by including a personal touch.

The bank got the license approval by Bank of Uganda to operate as Pearl Bank; hence, it will be rolling out several activities that are aligned to its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans, which it implements through its two high-impact goals: To drive sustainable financial inclusion

To stimulate entrepreneurship and service