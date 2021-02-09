Pearl Magic Prime launches on DStv Channel 148

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda announced this morning that Pearl Magic is expanding and has added a new channel, Pearl Magic Prime to its stable. The channel went live today, February 8, 2021.

Pearl Magic Prime is a channel on DStv that’s is owned by the MultiChoice Group (MCG) the parent company of M-Net, one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally.

Since the inception of Pearl Magic two years ago, the channel has fast become the leading local entertainment brand in Uganda and the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to amplify the viewing experience.

Pearl Magic Prime will at launch feature a drama entitled Prestige, Mama and Me, a television series that falls within the dramedy category, Sanyu– a telenovela as well as Story Yange, an epic docu-series that explores the humble beginnings, meteoric rises, devastating falls and crippling vices of the most popular social influencers in Uganda.

“Our mandate as a channel is to provide our viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural nuances, we cannot wait for audiences to experience this new addition to our stable,” said Channel Director Timothy Okwaro, in anticipation of the amplified offer. He added that “We will continue to work with the established and upcoming local producers to deliver on world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment in developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region.”

Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda said that he is excited about the launch of Pearl Magic Prime as well as the investment that has been injected to ensure for growth and accessibility of local content in Uganda.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting with our audiences.”

Saleh added that the channel will be available exclusively to DStv subscribers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus as well as DStv Premium packages. “As per our ongoing commitment to our customers, we will continue to enhance our viewer experience by offering more value to our customers. We are confident that Pearl Magic Prime will connect with DStv audiences and reinforce our strategic vision to be the leading African storyteller.”

NEW SHOWS SET TO PREMIERE ON PEARL MAGIC PRIME, DStv CH 148

Sanyu: Monday to Friday at 8.00 pm

Prestige: Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm

Mama and Me: Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30 pm

Story Yange: Saturdays at 8.00 pm

SHOWS SHARED WITH PEARL MAGIC, DStv CH 161 AND GOTV CH 304

Between Us: Monday and Tuesdays at 5.30 pm

Half London: Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30 pm

The Honourablez: Fridays at 7.30 pm

Ekibbitu: Saturdays at 3.30 pm

Mzigo Express: Saturdays at 7.30 pm

My Wedding Day: Saturdays at 7.30 pm

Date My Family: Sundays at 8.00 pm

Pablo Live Show: Sundays at 9.00 pm