Tuesday , February 9 2021
Lato Milk
Home / AFRICA / Pearl Magic Prime launches on DStv Channel 148
Nrm Image

Pearl Magic Prime launches on DStv Channel 148

The Independent February 9, 2021 AFRICA, ARTS, Business, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS Leave a comment

Mr. Hassan Saleh (3rd left), the Managing Director, MultiChoice Uganda, Susan Atengo Wegoye (C), the Director Legal Affairs, UCC,  Meddie Kaggwa (2nd right), the Head Multimedia and Content at UCC,. Kin Kariisa (3rd right), Chairman, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Mr. Robert Kabushenga (2nd left), former Managing Director & CEO, New Vision, and Mr. Charles Hamya (L) , former Managing Director, MultiChoice Uganda at the launch of Pearl Magic Prime (PMP) a new homegrown entertainment channel dedicated to Ugandan content produced by Ugandans. 

 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  MultiChoice Uganda announced this morning that Pearl Magic is expanding and has added a new channel, Pearl Magic Prime to its stable. The channel went live today, February 8, 2021.

Pearl Magic Prime is a channel on DStv that’s is owned by the MultiChoice Group (MCG) the parent company of M-Net, one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally.

Since the inception of Pearl Magic two years ago, the channel has fast become the leading local entertainment brand in Uganda and the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to amplify the viewing experience.

Pearl Magic Prime will at launch feature a drama entitled Prestige, Mama and Me, a television series that falls within the dramedy category, Sanyua telenovela as well as Story Yange, an epic docu-series that explores the humble beginnings, meteoric rises, devastating falls and crippling vices of the most popular social influencers in Uganda.

“Our mandate as a channel is to provide our viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural nuances, we cannot wait for  audiences  to experience this new addition to our stable,” said Channel Director  Timothy Okwaro, in anticipation of the amplified offer. He added that “We  will continue to work with the established and upcoming local producers  to deliver on  world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment in developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region.”

Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of  MultiChoice Uganda said that he is excited about the launch of Pearl Magic Prime as well as the investment that has been injected to ensure for growth and accessibility of local content in Uganda.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting with our audiences.”

L-R: Hassan Saleh (L), the Managing Director, MultiChoice Uganda,  Nathan Magoola (2nd left), producer – Prestige,  Matt Bish (3rd right), producer – Story Yange, Catherine Bish (3rd right), producer – Story Yange, Mathew Nabwiso (2nd right), producer – Sanyu and Eleanour Nabwiso (R) , producer – Sanyu, pose for a photo at the debut of Pearl Magic Prime, a homegrown entertainment channel that will showcase purely Ugandan content on DStv channel 148. This was at MultiChoice Uganda, Head Office, in Kololo on 8th February, 2021.

Saleh added that the channel will be available exclusively to DStv subscribers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus as well as DStv Premium packages. “As per our ongoing commitment to our customers, we will continue to enhance our viewer experience by offering more value to our customers. We are confident that Pearl Magic Prime will connect with DStv audiences and reinforce our strategic vision to be the leading African storyteller.”

NEW SHOWS SET TO PREMIERE ON PEARL MAGIC PRIME, DStv CH 148

 Sanyu: Monday to Friday at 8.00 pm

Prestige: Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm

Mama and Me: Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30 pm

Story Yange: Saturdays at 8.00 pm

 

SHOWS SHARED WITH PEARL MAGIC, DStv CH 161 AND GOTV CH 304

Between Us: Monday and Tuesdays at 5.30 pm

Half London: Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30 pm

The Honourablez: Fridays at 7.30 pm

Ekibbitu: Saturdays at 3.30 pm

Mzigo Express: Saturdays at 7.30 pm

My Wedding Day: Saturdays at 7.30 pm

Date My Family: Sundays at 8.00 pm

Pablo Live Show: Sundays at 9.00 pm

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved