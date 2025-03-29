PDM beneficiaries tipped on value addition

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have trained the parish development Model(PDM) beneficiaries on value addition of their products.

The over 400 PDM beneficiaries were sourced from all 11 districts of the Busoga sub-region and Jinja city.

The beneficiaries, most of whom are involved in agricultural-related enterprises, were trained on the importance of value addition, which will enable them to earn reasonable incomes from their investments.

Amiina Kikobye from Iganga district says that she invested 800,000 Shillings in growing onions last year and has since improved her earnings. Kikobye says that, rather than selling her produce on the farm, she got a stall in Iganga central market, where a kilogram of onions costs 6,000 Shillings compared to the farm price of 3,000 Shillings.

Kikobye says that, if accorded the technology to preserve her onions for at least three months after harvest, she would earn more and even create jobs for the youths.

Sarah Adikin from Jinja City says that, on receiving the PDM money, they formed an association of 10 women who brought together their resources and bought fishing gear.

Adikin says that, through harvesting silver fish from Lake Victoria, they make an average net earnings of 800,000 Shillings per week, which has empowered them economically.

Adikin says that they are hopeful of purchasing another boat however, their incomes can have better boosts through value addition, which will enable them to storm markets across the East African region and Africa at large.

The UNBS’ head of communication, Sylvia Kirabo, says that they are conducting nationwide awareness campaigns geared towards awakening PDM beneficiaries on standardized procedures, which will greatly improve their daily incomes.

Kirabo says that several proprietors of small businesses are unaware of the rightful procedures of accessing the quality mark, resulting in frustrated potential, as most of their products are unable to hit the market.

Kirabo says that, through conducting these awareness campaigns, the PDM beneficiaries are granted access to experts, who are retooling them on the acceptable standardized practices, which will enable them to diversify their businesses.

Kirabo further notes that UNBS certification guarantees the general safety and well-being of consumers and manufacturers alike, requiring all small business owners to embrace it.

She argues that, since UNBS is well aligned with international standards, its certification guarantees partnerships with big exporters of agricultural products worldwide.

***

URN