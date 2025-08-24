PDL advocates for responsible alcohol consumption in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Premier Distilleries Limited (PDL), the manufacturer and distributor of beverages, coffee-flavored vodka, and Simba Gin, has, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote responsible drinking and community well-being, engaged residents of Wobulenzi Market in Luweero District in an awareness drive on the dangers of illicit alcohol and the importance of responsible consumption.

The sensitization activity took place under the company’s Bikole Masavu campaign, which combines consumer rewards with educational outreach. The initiative is aimed at discouraging the consumption of unregulated alcohol products that pose serious health risks, while also celebrating PDL’s 25 years of serving the Ugandan market.

During the engagement, the PDL team spoke directly to market vendors, traders, and boda boda riders about the consequences of illicit alcohol, including long-term health complications and economic losses. The team also emphasized the importance of making informed choices by consuming only certified and regulated beverages.

In addition to the sensitization, PDL handed over a brand-new Bajaj motorcycle to a lucky customer, Emmanuel Okello, a barber from Bamunanuka sub-county who emerged as the first winner of the motorcycle in the ongoing customer rewards program. This giveaway is part of several community-focused activities that PDL has lined up to appreciate customers while reinforcing positive behavioral change.

In his remarks, Okello said, “I am very happy to have won a brand-new Bajaj boda boda with Bikole Masavu. At first, I didn’t believe it was true, but it is. I urge all of you who can to join the promotion and win.”

Godfrey Serutta, the Head of Sales at Premier Distilleries Limited, expressed his excitement in rewarding their loyal customers. He also spoke about the dangers of illicit alcohol currently circulating the market.

He said, “There is a lot of illicit alcohol on the market putting many Ugandans at risk. Much as we are rewarding our customers and celebrating our 25th year in the market, we are also educating them at the grassroots levels. That is why we are here at the Wobulenzi Market, to ensure that we celebrate but also educate.”