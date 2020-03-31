Patients in Kitgum shun health facilities

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Major health facilities in Kitgum municipality have reported a decline in the number of patients in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

Dr Geoffrey Okello, the Kitgum General Hospital acting medical superintendent says the numbers have reduced significantly following reports of a patient who was isolated at the facility after presenting suspected symptoms of covid-19.

He says for the past week, few patients have been reporting to the facility. He adds that even expectant mothers have shunned the facility.

Dr Okello cites that the facility used to conduct around 50 deliveries weekly while in-patients and out-patients visits weekly stood at over 500 but notes that the number has reduced to nearly half.

He encouraged residents to turn up for medical treatment.

At St Joseph Hospital Kitgum, one of the private health facilities, the situation has also been the same ever since one of the medical workers was isolated after developing a high fever.

Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the Medical Director St. Josephs’ Hospital Kitgum, says they now receive less than 30 patients daily, from the usually more than 50 patients who visit the facility for medical treatment.

Dr Atim says the facility is safe and encourages the community to continue seeking medical treatment to avoid fatalities and complications.

Kitgum health officials on Monday announced that the two patients who had been isolated over suspected symptoms of covid-19 have tested negative following results released from the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Two more patients within Kitgum municipality and Namokora health centre iv in Namokora town council are currently in isolation and awaiting test results after presenting high fever.

The Ministry of health has so far confirmed 33 positive cases of the deadly coronavirus disease ever since its first outbreak was announced a week ago on March 22nd.

