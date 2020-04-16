Pastor Yiga denied bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Revival Christian Church Pastor Augustine Yiga alias Abizaayo has been denied bail.

Yiga who is facing charges of doing an act that is likely to spread infection of the disease on Thursday appeared before Rubaga Magistrate’s Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Timothy Lumunye.

Court heard that Yiga had brought to court sureties who are junior ministers in his Church and were not substantial because they are not able to compel him return to court whenever required.

Yiga had previously presented his employees at Revival Church including Jackie Babirye an Administrator, and Pastors Ruth Mulungi and Simon Kabuye as his sureties.

Through his lawyer Wilberforce Kayiwa, Yiga had also asked to be released temporarily on grounds that he is diabetic and his condition cannot be managed in prison.

However Lumunye ruled that Yiga did not furnish court with evidence to prove that he is suffering from diabetes.

Lumunye remanded Yiga until May 5th 2020 citing that his bail application will be considered at such a time when the situation has normalized.

Prosecution alleges that on March 27th 2020 while at his church Revival Christian in Kawaala a Kampala before several television stations, Yiga uttered words implying there is no coronavirus in Uganda and Africa.

