Pastor Ssenyonga hosts 1,000 for End of Year prayers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church in Makerere-Kavule on Thursday hosted thousands of Christians for the end of year prayers.

The pastor organized two prayer sessions, from 9 am to 2;00pm and 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. He said that 2020 will not be forgotten because of the covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the normal way of living.

During the prayers, Ssenyonga anointed the Christians with oil and prayed for them to have a better 2021.

During the sermon, Ssenyonga told the congregation that it was amazing that they were allowed to have over 1,000 congregants.

Ssenyonga said although many people weren’t able to purchase land, build their houses, get married or even get a job, in 2020, 2021 will have blessings.

His son, Joshua Ssenyonga asked Christians not to be comfortable in bondage. He said that at some point the Israelites preferred to remain in captivity where they were sure of their problems and some help rather than getting stuck in the promised land.

Joshua Ssenyonga also called on Christians to prepare and reset their life to be new.

Pastor Ssenyonga has lined up 25 gospel artists to entertain his online audience as the country prepares to usher in the new year.

URN