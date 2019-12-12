Parliament summons Energy Minister over Murchison falls study

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have summoned the Minister for Energy Irene Muloni over the start of a feasibility study on Murchison falls.

Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a South African company, Bonang Energy and Power Limited to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of building a power dam at Uhuru Falls in Murchison Falls National Park.

However, this move has been rejected by a section of Ugandans including environmentalists and people in the tourism sector.

In her communication to the house on Wednesday, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga questioned why government was conducting a feasibility study and yet government had assured them that the falls will not be tampered with.

Kadaga says Murchison falls is crucial to Ugandans, and government should not destroy under the guise of constructing a dam.

She challenged the government ministers for making the statements at the media centre instead of addressing Parliament. Kadaga asked Minister of Finance in charge of planning David Bahati who was present in the house to ensure the Energy Minister comes to address Parliament on the matter.

Bahati said the matter was discussed in cabinet and a feasibility study was to be done for a possibility of setting up a dam.

URN