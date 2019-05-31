Parliament rejects UGX 169B technical education loan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have rejected a loan request of 169 Billion Shillings (USD 45 million) meant to support technical education, through the Business Technical and Vocational Education and Training (BTVET).

The MPs say the funds which were to be borrowed from the Islamic Development Bank were likely to benefit just a few parts of the country. They further argued that the government had failed to run technical institutions, despite huge investments in the sector over the years.

Up to 191 million Shillings is required for the project. However, the government committed to providing counterpart funding amounting to 22 billion Shillings to cover part of the cost.

Planned beneficiaries include Kitovu Technical Institute in Masaka, Lutunku Technical Institute in Sembabule, Nalwire Technical Institute in Busia, Nkoko Technical Institute in Mayuge, Kabale Technical Institute in Kabale, Birembo Technical Institute in Kakumiro, Minakulu Technical Institute in Oyam, Moyo Technical Institute in Moyo and Moroto Technical Institute in Napak district.

It is expected that by 2023 if the loan is processed, all the nine institutions will have new Infrastructure built, refurbished, furnished and equipped. According to the Deputy chairperson of the committee Lawrence Bategeka, up to 500 trainers are selected from all institutions will benefit from in service skills upgrading and pedagogic training.

The training will cover 13 people training for a Master’s Degree in Technical Education and 7 supported to obtain PhDs. The project is expected to benefit 2,600 students by 2023 with an annual enrolment of 600 learners in all the nine institutions.

But Amuria district Woman MP Suzan Amero says that several BTVET institutions have not been handed over to government yet they are falling apart.

Maracha East MP James Acidri says the government requested that the government provides a statement indicating the performance of previous loans.

The queries from the legislators were intensified when the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that the National Economy Committee which was mandated to scrutinize the requests only consulted on the loan for the technical institutes in Kampala.

She also tasked the committee to explain whether they monitor the performance of Government loans.

Minister of State for Urban development Isaac Musumba withdrew the loan proposal on behalf of Government pending further consultations.

URN