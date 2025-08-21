PARLIAMENT: Registration done, all set for Workers’ Representative Elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development on Wednesday wrapped up the registration of non-unionized workers in preparation for the Workers’ Representative Elections to parliament due next week.

The exercise involved workers across the country voting for their representatives in every sub-county, city, town, municipal, and district council for all registered non-unionized workers.

The PS Ministry of Gender Aggrey Kibenge and his teams supervised the registration and elections across the country. Kibenge spent time in eastern Uganda – Jinja and Iganga .