Thursday , August 21 2025
Home / NEWS / PARLIAMENT: Registration done, all set for Workers’ Representative Elections

PARLIAMENT: Registration done, all set for Workers’ Representative Elections

The Independent August 21, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

Photo at the end of the registration exercise for non-unionized workers in Kalungu Town Council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development on Wednesday wrapped up the registration of non-unionized workers in preparation for the Workers’ Representative Elections to parliament due next week.

The exercise involved workers across the country voting for their representatives in every sub-county, city, town, municipal, and district council for all registered non-unionized workers.

The PS Ministry of Gender Aggrey Kibenge and his teams supervised the registration and elections across the country. Kibenge spent time in eastern Uganda – Jinja and Iganga .

PS Ministry of Gender Aggrey Kibenge in Iganga Town council supervising the registration and below in Jinja

Rubanda and Teso

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved