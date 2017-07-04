Parliament to pay tribute to Ssebana Kizito

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Government has released the burial program for the late former Minister, DP President and Kampala Mayor John Ssebana Kizito, who succumbed to a stroke at Nakasero Hospital on Monday.

According the chairperson of the burial committee and Busiro East Mp Medard Lubega Sseggona, the body will be picked from Uganda Funeral service’s home in Bukoto on Thursday and be taken to city hall for a special authority sitting in which councilors will pay tribute to the former mayor.

“The Parliament of Uganda will, on Thursday, July 06th, 2017 hold a special sitting to pay tribute to the late Hon. John Ssebaana Kizito for his great contribution to the nation through participating in the making of the 1995 constitution among other sacrifices”, said Sseggona.

Ssegona said that at 10:00 am, Ssebaana’s body will lie in state at Parliament for the public to pay their respects, before a special parliamentary session in his honor at 2pm.

There will be two Funeral Services on Friday, July 7. One will be at Sure House, the headquarters of Statewide Insurance Company Ltd (SWICO) to be celebrated by The Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and another at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe starting at 12.00pm.

Vigil will be at the deceased’s home in Kansanga, Kampala. The deceased will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mpande village, Luweero district on Saturday on July 8th, 2017 at 2:00pm.

Sseggona added that in the meantime, there will be a church service daily at 7:00 pm everyday at Ssebaana’s vigil home in Kansanga.

Ssebaana is to be remembered, according to Sseggona for his handwork and business acumenship. He is believed to be one of the wealthiest people in Uganda, having sizable holdings in real estate and insurance.

In 1982, John Ssebana Kizito, together with a business associate, Joseph William Kiwanuka, established Statewide Insurance Company, Uganda’s first private insurance company, for which he served as chairman of the board.

He served as Minister of Cooperatives and Marketing from 1985 until 1987, as Minister of Regional Cooperation from 1987 until 1988 and as Minister of Housing and Urban Development from 1989 until 1991 and also took charge of soccer governing body FUFA after government intervened to restore order in the early nineties.

Born in 1934, Ssebaana was the DP President from 2005 to 2010 and he unsuccessfully contested for presidency in 2006. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly that made the 1995 Ugandan Constitution, serving on the assembly as a member representing Makindye East Constituency. From 1994 to 1995, he served as chairman of the National Caucus of Democracy.

In one of his last interviews, Ssebaana warned against the lifting of age limit to allow president Museveni to continue running after 30 years in power.