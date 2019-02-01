Parliament asks gov’t to protect Apaa victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure residents evicted from Apaa village are protected.

More than 600 people were displaced following attacks on the residents of the contested land.

Over 1,000 grass thatched houses burnt and several people injured.

On Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga directed the government to intervene by providing food and protection to the displaced persons.

The speaker’s directive came after Kilak North MP Anthony Akol said that the army and Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA were involved in evicting residents.

In 2015, Government planted mark stones in Apaa Village in Amuru district as it demarcated the boundaries between the two neighbouring districts amidst protests from Amuru residents.

Residents and leaders of Amuru claimed the mark stones were planted 31 kilometres inside Amuru district. More than 21 people were injured when police used live bullets to disperse those opposed to the demarcation exercise.

In April, over 1000 huts were torched by youths armed with spears and machetes.

URN