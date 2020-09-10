Panic at Masaka district as five staff test positive for COVID-19

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is panic at Masaka district headquarters after five staff tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19.

The five staff members are currently undergoing treatment at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The five cases are part of 75 staff of Masaka District Local Government who were tested for COVID-19 to ascertain their status.

The discovery of the positive cases has generated panic at the district headquarters at Ssaza forcing some staff to abandon work.

Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner and Chairperson of the District COVID-19 Response Taskforce, says they have started tracing for the contacts of the confirmed cases to isolate them before they are tested.

He says the confirmed cases present a serious threat of community transmission after four other cases were picked up from Masaka Central market.

He says the cases are a wakeup call to residents to heighten Covid19 prevention measures and fully observe the standard operating procedures.

Dr. Nathan Onyaki, the Director Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, challenges members of the public to be extra cautious to avoid contracting the virus.

He says they are worried that given the underlying threat, the area is likely to register an upsurge in the number of patients.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Isolation Center is currently managing 15 Covid-19 patients who were admitted within a space of two weeks.

Uganda has so far registered 4,101 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

URN