Panic as four test positive for Covid19 in Sironko, Kween districts

Kween, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is high in Sironko district as after the test results of two people under quarantine returned positive for the novel corona virus disease.

Paulo Wakoko, the Sironko District Health Officer, says one of the patient is a resident of Kikomo village Bumalimba parish in Bumalimba Sub County.

According to Wakoko, the patient returned from Kampala and was quarantined after presenting with Covid19 like symptoms.

His samples were taken to the Virus Research Institute in Entebbe where they tested positive.

The second patient is a resident of Budadiri town council who tested positive on Tuesday last week.

Both patients are isolated at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital treatment center where they are undergoing treatment.

Isaac Lulaba, the Sironko District Resident Commissioner who also chairs the Covid19 Task force, says the patients are among 250 suspected cases who have been under quarantine.

He says the confirmation of the two cases has triggered panic among residents. Lulaba has asked the residents to observe the Covid19 preventive guidelines to avoid contracting the disease.

Peter Wegulo Mafabi, a resident of Budadiri town council, says that their lives are now at stake and urges government to conduct mass Covid19 testing to establish the extent of infection.

Meanwhile two businessmen from Kween District have been Isolated at Mbale Regional Hospital after testing positive for Covid19 at Lwakaha border in Namisindwa district.

It is reported that the two traveled from Kenya to Kapmunarkut trading center in Kween district where they loaded Irish potatoes and onions.

Authorities have now called on residents to take serious precautions to prevent further spread of the disease.

Denis Balwanilewa, the Kween District Resident Commissioner, says samples of over 40 contacts of the businessmen have been picked up pending the release of test results from the labs.

He said that the district had decided to quarantine the suspects in their own homes but they are abusing the privilege, which may force the authorities to take them admit them under institutional quarantine.

********

URN