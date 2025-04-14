PALM SUNDAY: Fr. Musaala calls for soul searching

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INEDEPENDENT | Rev. Fr. Anthony Musaala, the Assistant Administrator of Lubaga Cathedral, has called on all Ugandans —citizens and those in positions of authority—to engage in deep soul-searching in response to the recently issued pastoral letter from the Uganda Episcopal Conference.

Speaking during his Palm Sunday homily at Lubaga Cathedral, Fr. Musaala urged Christians not to treat the bishops’ message as a routine communication, but as a critical mirror reflecting the realities facing the nation today.

“The bishops’ letter is a powerful call to reflection. It is not just a letter for leaders, but for all of us. It invites each of us to look inward and ask: what role am I playing on the issues raised” he said.

The pastoral letter, released ahead of Holy Week, is the 27th of its kind from Uganda’s Catholic bishops. It outlines at least 14 areas of concern—ranging from political intolerance, corruption, and abuse of power to economic hardship and threats to social cohesion. The bishops warn that Uganda is at risk of sliding back into a troubled past if these issues are not urgently addressed.

The pastoral letter has in the recent days sparked widespread public debate across various platforms over the past week.

Fr. Musaala echoed some of the concerns raised, noting that the country cannot move forward without addressing them through unity, dialogue, and genuine compassion for one another. He furtherurged the faithful and all Ugandans, regardless of political affiliation, to respond with love, forgiveness, and a commitment taking the good example of Jesus.

In the same spirit, Fr. Musaala encouraged believers to use this sacred time not only for spiritual renewal but also as a moment of national reflection.

Fr. Musaala emphasized that love, compassion, and forgiveness—key Christian values especially prominent during Holy Week—are essential if the country is to heal and move forward.

“Without love, we cannot bridge the divisions that are tearing our society apart. Without compassion, we cannot respond meaningfully to the suffering around us. And without forgiveness, we cannot move beyond our pain and conflict,” he added.

The message resonated deeply with many of the faithful who attended the Mass. Annet Mukasa, one of the congregants, said the bishops’ letter gave a clear and honest picture of Uganda’s current situation.

“Reading the letter, you can tell what Uganda is going through. Fr. Musaala’s call for reflection is very important. We need to show love and compassion to resolve the issues raised,” Mukasa said.

Eugenia Nassolo, head of the Justice and Peace Committee at Lubaga Parish, stressed the need for political and civic leaders to read the letter thoroughly and act accordingly.

“It’s a well-written document, and if our leaders truly serve the people, they must reflect on each point raised,” Nassalo said. “As Fr. Musaala pointed out, it is only through love and compassion that we can find lasting solutions.”

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian calendar. It commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and sets the stage for the solemn remembrance of his suffering, death, and resurrection.

****

URN