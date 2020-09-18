Pallisa LCV chairperson loses NRM primaries after fresh elections

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pallisa District LCV Chairperson John Michael Okurut has lost in the NRM party primaries.

According to results announced by Jane Nangobi, the NRM returning officer Pallisa on Thursday Okurut lost to Patrick Duchu who polled 39,083 votes against Okurut’s 27,086. The other candidates in the race were Joseph Okoboi Opolot who got 27,227, David Kedi Apua with 25,848 votes and Louis Opange who got 16,498 votes.

The elections were repeated in 54 villages on Thursday following protests from all the candidates about the outcome of the results. Candidates accused each other of vote-rigging and inflating the registers.

During the release of the results, only two agents of each candidate were allowed inside the tally center, while the candidates stayed outside the room.

George Oule Omoding, the NRM chairperson Pallisa district urged candidates who lost in the primaries not to come back as independents but rally behind the winners and strengthen the party.

However, Okurut insists that the election was not free and fair saying he is going to consult his people on whether to support Duchu or contest as an independent candidate.

Kedi also claims that his votes were rigged since most of his people were injured on the polling day. He says that he will contest as an independent candidate.

********

URN